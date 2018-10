India and Russia have carried out the latest airforce exercise Aviaindra 2018, intended to increase cooperation between the countries.

Exercise Aviaindra 2018 has been designed to enable the two countries to learn best practices from one another.

The exercise focused on preparing and confirming the use of airpower in carrying out anti-terrorist activities in a bilateral scenario.



Conducted at Lipetsk, Russia, the event commenced with formal activities between the Indian troops and the Russian contingent participating in the exercise.

“The exercise was carried out aiming to further enhance the cooperation and understanding of the concept of operations between the airforces of India and Russia.”

During the exercise, military personnel from the two countries participated in simulator training, while the event also included a briefing on aerospace safety and anti-terrorist air operations.

The Indian contingent that participated in exercise Aviaindra 2018 comprised 30 officers from different branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), including four female officers.

IAF aircraft involved in the exercise included Su-30 SM, Mig-29, Su-25, Mi-8 and An-26.

In addition to conducting a flying exercise, Aviaindra 2018 involved the exchange of ideas and recreational activities between the troops in order to enhance collaboration.

The second part of the exercise will be carried out in Jodhpur, India, between 10 and 22 December.