xG Technology’s IMT Vislink business has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to supply airborne video downlink systems (AVDS).

Under the contract, IMT Vislink will deliver transmit and receive systems, and ground-based units designed to display real-time video imagery taken by aerial assets, in addition to related component and accessories with the required training services.

The $900,000 order is a follow-on to an award that was signed in May and similar to a contract the company received from the US Army in November 2017.



IMT Vislink president and chief operating officer John Payne said: “IMT Vislink remains a trusted partner to our armed forces, owing to our reliable, high-performance, rapidly deployable video communications systems.

“Our ability to provide solutions that meet stringent requirements and can support the most demanding applications and deployment scenarios underscores our leadership in customisable, mission-critical video technology.”

“The system can be used to improve situational awareness by offering forces on the ground a clear view of what is being captured from airborne units.”

The IMT Vislink downlink technology supports the collection, distribution, and management of real-time video across all deployed assets.

The AVDS is an aerial-based video transmission solution that provides real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency and critical infrastructure operations.

AVDS consists of downlink transmitters, receivers and antennas that capture real-time high-definition video from drones, helicopters and other aircraft.

The video can be viewed at command centres, mobile units and on video management systems.

The system provides safety and security to ground-based missions and supports surveillance, assessment and deployment operations.

It can be used to improve situational awareness by offering forces on the ground a clear view of what is being captured from airborne units.