The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded an $85.1m Block 2 delivery order to iGov Technologies for the tactical air control party mobile communications system (TACP-MCS).

Awarded by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center, the current order is placed under the $538m multi-award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity Platform Engineering and Integration for Tactical and Strategic Systems contract.

Selected on a competitively solicited basis, iGov has secured the second major TACP-MCS delivery order, the first being the $52.5m Block 1 contract that was awarded to the company in January 2016.



“In addition, iGov will integrate and supply modernised, robust voice, data and video communication capabilities required by the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers.”

iGov Technologies Business Development senior vice-president Chuck Reiche said: “With MCS Block 2, the airforce is going to receive a mature solution built upon the capabilities we are successfully fielding for MCS Block 1.

“We are committed to excellence as we continue to provide Air Force TACP operators the communications systems they need to successfully execute their missions.”

Under the TACP-MCS Block 2 contract, the company will be responsible for upgrading the armoured variant of the M1165 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle used by Air Force Tactical Air Control Party operators.

iGov chief executive officer Pat Neven said: “This award confirms recognition that iGov provides the airforce an innovative and experienced team capable of effective delivery of reliable solutions.”

Expected to be completed by January 2024, work on the project will be carried out at the company’s facility in Tampa, Florida, US.