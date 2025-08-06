The IAF Spyder air defence missile system. Credit: Sqn Ldr Raghavendra &@AviationKedar/Indian Air Force/Government of India.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to procure advanced mountain radars and upgrade its existing SAKSHAM/SPYDER weapon system.

This purchase is part of the various proposals for military equipment approved by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) for all the three services on 5 August 2025.

The proposals are worth Rs670bn ($7.63bn).

The IAF’s acquisition of mountain radars is aimed at improving air surveillance along the nation’s mountainous borders.

The integration of these radars will provide a substantial boost in monitoring and security against aerial threats in challenging terrains, stated the Ministry of Defence.

Additionally, the DAC has cleared the upgrade of Saksham/Spyder system, which will be integrated with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

The council also approved the procurement of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for all three services.

These RPAs can carry various payloads and weapons, and are designed for long-range missions with extended endurance, offering a considerable upgrade to the surveillance and combat operations of the Indian Armed Forces.

The DAC has also sanctioned Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the maintenance and sustenance of critical air fleets, including C-17 and C-130J transport aircraft.

It also includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the S-400 long range air defence missile system, ensuring operational readiness and longevity of these strategic assets.

In parallel efforts to modernise the Indian Army, the DAC has given its nod for the procurements of Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for BMP vehicles to enhance night-time operational capabilities.

The Indian Navy will acquire compact autonomous surface craft, BrahMos fire control system and launchers, and an upgraded BARAK-1 point defence missile system, to strengthen its anti-submarine warfare missions and point defence capabilities.

