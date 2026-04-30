Hungary’s new Gripen C fighter jet. Credit: Saab.

The Hungary Defence Forces (HDF) has taken delivery of two new Gripen C fighter jets at its Kecskemét Air Base, Hungary.

This is the first arrival from a February 2024 order for four additional aircraft, with another two aircraft to be delivered this summer.

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The new Gripen C fighter jets will be operated by the HDF’s 101st Aviation Wing, Saab said in a statement on 30 April 2026.

Hungary has been operating the Gripen platform since 2006.

The 2024 agreement will bring the Hungarian fleet to a total of 18 Gripen C/D fighters, each equipped with the latest upgrades.

Built by defence prime Saab, Gripen is a single-seat, multi-role fighter jet designed for air-to-air, air-to-surface, and reconnaissance operations.

According to Saab, the C-series features advanced communication capabilities, including Link 16 tactical datalink, sensor-fused data sharing, and an optimised human-machine interface in the cockpit to enhance situational awareness for pilots.

The aircraft also supports integration with a wide variety of armaments and pods from the US and Europe, enabling it to perform a range of missions with different types of missiles and guided bombs.

With a length of 14.9 metres and a maximum take-off weight of 14,000 kilogrammes, the Gripen C is also equipped for air-to-air refuelling.

Besides Hungary, Gripen C and the two-seater variant Gripen D are currently in-service with another Nato-members nation – Czech Republic, as well as South Africa and Thailand.