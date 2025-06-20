Hoverfly Sentry can carry a single radio payload or ISR camera to 200ft. Credit: Hoverfly Technologies Inc/PRNewswire.

The field-tested Hoverfly Sentry tethered uncrewed aerial system (TeUAS) will be put through a sequence of trials and assessments during major Australian Defence Force (ADF) exercises set for 2025.

In these exercises, the Sentry TeUAS is slated to showcase its capabilities within actual operational settings.

Australia is scheduled to host Exercise Talisman Sabre from 13 July to 4 August 2025. The exercise will see participation from over 30,000 military personnel representing 19 countries.

US-headquartered tethered drone technology company Hoverfly Technologies and its Australia-based partner Maser Defence recently delivered the Sentry TeUAS to an undisclosed Australian government customer for assessment and testing purposes.

The adoption of Hoverfly Sentry by the ADF signifies a shift towards persistent aerial capabilities within defence strategies as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade military technology.

“With the successful delivery of Sentry TeUAS, Hoverfly Technologies and Maser Defence are committed to supporting Australia’s defence initiatives by strengthening sovereign defence capabilities and enhancing operational effectiveness for Australia’s military and security forces,” Hoverfly said in a statement.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The two companies formed the partnership in February 2025.

The TeUAS system is designed to support a variety of payloads and is capable of extended-duration aerial surveillance, augmenting communication networks, and executing counter UAS (cUAS) tasks.

The drone’s uninterrupted power supply enables sustained air operations and can carry a single radio payload or intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) camera to 200ft, according to the company.

It is also compatible with current command and control frameworks, providing instant awareness while supporting informed decision-making in combat scenarios, said Hoverfly. With self-monitoring capabilities, Sentry TeUAS can be setup in less than ten minutes.

Hoverfly said that it has sold more than 500 Hoverfly tethered drone systems to the US Army to date. The drones have been deployed by the service across various global locations.

In 2024, it received a $14m purchase order for 120 systems, spare parts, and accessories from the US Army.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up