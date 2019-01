Honeywell has secured a contract to modernise infrastructure at Kunsan Air Base (AB), a US Air Force (USAF) Base located in South Korea.

The $28m project requires Honeywell to undertake facility upgrades aimed at improving infrastructure and equipment reliability.

Once the project is completed by November 2020, the air base is expected to save approximately $7.1m of energy.



Overall annual energy consumption is projected to be reduced by more than 14 million kilowatt-hours or more than 18%, while water consumption is set to be lowered by over 7%.

The energy savings performance contract, which was awarded by Kunsan AB, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and Defense Logistics Agency-Energy, is valid for a term of 25 years.

Honeywell Building Solutions president John Rajchert said: “The changes and updates we’re able to provide Kunsan aim to not only improve its mission readiness, but help to improve the quality of life and work environment for the brave men and women on the base.

“The upgraded solutions and better visibility into building-level energy usage will help Kunsan greatly improve its environmental impact and fuel usage, helping it to be more energy resilient in its remote location.”

Under the contract, Honeywell will help upgrade building controls and centralise management of the air base using its Enterprise Buildings Integrator (EBI).

EBI will provide a single point of control, enable improved mission readiness and resiliency, and offer insights for swift identification of operational issues.

The integrated platform will also offer equipment scheduling capabilities that will help optimise energy demand and efficiency.

Additional enhancements at Kunsan Air Base include retro-commissioning of existing equipment in seven dormitories and an upgrade of controls in 14 buildings, as well as the installation of LED lighting upgrades, including wireless controls.

In order to boost water conservation efforts, Honeywell will also retrofit existing sink fixtures with flow control devices, as well as flushometer recommissioning and upgrades.

Kunsan AB houses 2,800 USAF members, soldiers, US civilians, and local national employees.

A total of around 630 buildings covering an aggregate area of 4.1 million square feet are located at the air base.