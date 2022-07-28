Honeywell to provide engines for HAL’s Turbo Trainer-40 aircraft

Honeywell’s TPE331-12B is a single-shaft turboprop engine that has been supporting HAL’s HTT-40 prototypes since 2014. Credit: © Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has awarded a contract to Honeywell to manufacture and deliver 88 TPE331-12B Turboprop engines/kits.

The contract is estimated to exceed $100m and will also include maintenance and support services.

The engines/kits will power HAL’s Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft.

The deal was signed between Honeywell Defense & Space OE Sales senior director Eric Walters and HAL executive director (E & IMGT) B Krishna Kumar, in presence of HAL chairman and managing director (CMD) R Madhavan.

The latest signing marks a significant milestone in the execution of HAL’s existing contract with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to provide 70 HTT-40 aircraft.

The company received a request for proposal (RFP) from the IAF in February last year.

Madhavan said: “HAL has successfully developed HTT-40 to address basic training requirements of IAF.

“There is potential requirement of 70 aircraft. The contract for the same with IAF is under advanced stage of approval.”

Honeywell’s TPE331-12B is a single-shaft turboprop engine, which comprises two power turbines, an integral inlet and gearbox, a stage centrifugal compressor, a three-stage axial turbine, and a turbine exhaust diffuser.

It also offers electronic engine control (EEC) for reliable power and operational characteristics.

According to HAL, the TPE331-12B engines have been supporting the HTT-40 prototypes since 2014 and the two companies are now working closely to support the export potential of the HTT-40.

Walters said: “The TPE331-12 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world, and we have committed to support and deliver engines as well as kits within stipulated schedule to meet requirements of IAF.

“Honeywell is committed to supporting the export of HTT-40 aircraft in coming years along with other engine programmes which are currently on radar.”