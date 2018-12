Germany-based Hensoldt has announced the delivery of the second antenna for Captor E radar to Leonardo UK in Edinburgh.

The antenna has completed an acceptance test. It is part of the development of the new Captor E radar system, also known as electronically scanning (e-Scan) radar, for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

According to the company, production of the E-scan antenna can begin at the Hensoldt site in Ulm, Germany.



A next-generation mechanical multi-mode pulse Doppler radar, the Captor E radar is equipped with a very large sized antenna and repositioner.

Based on active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology, the new radar will enhance the capability of the aircraft by providing a 60% wider field of regard, increase areas of deployment, and improve pilot protection.

It is being developed by the Euroradar consortium. Leonardo’s Airborne and Space Systems Division is the lead contractor and includes Hensoldt as the sensor solutions provider for the radar and Indra.

The Euroradar consortium has already developed and produced over 400 Captor radars.

This year, two flight campaigns of the radar were carried out at British Aerospace Systems (BAES) in Warton, UK, and Airbus Defence and Space in Manching, Germany.

During trials, the new radar successfully met the objectives of the critical design review (CDR).

The first radar systems are on track for delivery as of mid-2019. According to Leonardo, Kuwait will be the first Typhoon operator to receive the new radar.

Typhoon is a twin-engine, canard-delta wing, multirole fighter manufactured by a consortium of EADS, Alenia Aeronautica and BAE for deployment during air operations, including air policing, peace support and high-intensity conflict missions.