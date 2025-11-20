Officials at the signing of the contract. Credit: Helsing.

Defence technology companies Helsing and Saab Germany have signed a contract to provide a new electronic warfare (EW) system for the Eurofighter.

The three-digit million Euro amount contract will see Helsing integrating its AI-based Cirra software into Saab’s Arexis sensor suite on the Eurofighter over the next three years.

Combined technologies from both companies will enable the Eurofighter to carry out combat missions and to target and suppress enemy air defence systems, including those maintained by modern, well-resourced air forces.

Cirra software targets a key challenge in the air domain, which is the need for adaptable, dynamic air defence radars. It uses deep learning to classify previously unknown air defence emitters and infer their likely intentions.

These algorithms operate directly on the aircraft to facilitate real-time threat analysis and intent recognition.

The Eurofighter will first be enabled as an independent air capability. In future, it will also improve the capability of other Luftwaffe combat aircraft via collaborative data sharing.

As part of risk reduction and to demonstrate system performance, Helsing has already integrated Cirra into a flying testbed and carried out company-owned test flights in recent months.

Saab Germany and Helsing were engaged by the German Federal Ministry of Defence in 2023 for the purpose of equipping 15 Luftwaffe Eurofighters with electronic warfare capability.

With completion of the concept phase over the past 18 months and conclusion of this contract, preparations are in place for full integration of the system into Eurofighter platforms, which will proceed in cooperation with Airbus Defence and Space.

Helsing co-founder and co-CEO Gundbert Scherf said: “Following intensive testing and investment, we look forward to moving into the development phase together with Saab. This step underscores our ability to rapidly develop, test, and introduce new technologies in close collaboration with industry partners.”

In June 2025, Saab and Helsing also conducted three initial test flights involving the latter’s AI agent Centaur on a Gripen E fighter jet.

