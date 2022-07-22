View all newsletters
July 22, 2022

Greek Air Force chooses Leonardo’s air defence radar technology

The radar will be deployed at the Nato Missile Fire Installation range in Crete, Greece.

Leonardo’s Kronos Grand mobile is a high-performance multifunctional radar, designed for air and missile surveillance and defence. Credit: © Leonardo.

Leonardo has revealed that its multifunctional C-band radar has been selected by the Greek Air Force as their integrated air and missile defence system.

The announcement was made during the Farnborough International Air show.

As part of the deal, Leonardo will provide its Kronos Grand mobile high power (GM HP) radar to the Hellenic Air Force.

The radar will provide high air safety levels to the Air Force during various exercises.

It will also contribute to the high-quality training, testing and validation of systems for the Coalition Armed Forces.

Delivery of this multifunctional radar is expected to take place in 2024. It will be used at the Nato Missile Fire Installation range in the Isle of Crete in Greece.

According to the company, this radar is the latest evolution of the Kronos family. Its active electronically scanned array technology is derived from Leonardo’s fully owned Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride manufacturing capability.

This technology has been developed at Leonardo’s in-house facility, which is a high-tech site specialising in monolithic microwave integrated circuits production.

Designed for both naval and land use, Kronos Grand mobile is designed to provide air and sea surveillance, as well as defence.

It is available in fixed and mobile configurations and offers multi-mission and multifunction capabilities, optimised to defeat several types of threats.

Apart from Greece, this radar has been chosen by various other countries as their core sensor, including in the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

Furthermore, the GM HP is also the preferred surveillance and engagement radar for the Italian version of the SAMP/T new generation surface-to-air missile system of the MBDA and Thales Group consortium called Eurosam.

