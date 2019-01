GKN Fokker Services has achieved a new milestone, delivering its 10,000th order for standard parts to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

The company delivered the order at the Eindhoven Air Force Base last month, 18 months after the implementation of the total support contract.

GKN Fokker Services serves as the RNLAF’s single point of contact for all standard parts requirements.



Under the terms of the total support contract, the company provides the standard parts and additional services such as transportation, storage system management, forecasting and stock storage.

RNLAF supply chain management spokesman Jeroen Ridderhof said: “This solution provides us with the anticipated advantages and the high level of unburdening, a cleaner and simplified supply chain against an increased availability of parts.

“We are happy that we can look back at a successful implementation and reached this important milestone with our strategic partner GKN Fokker.”

The total support solution covers the RNLAF’s fleet of Apache, Chinook and Cougar helicopters, as well as the F-16’s, PC-7’s and the KDC-10 tanker aircraft.

The company processes all orders through its dedicated customer portal.

GKN Fokker Services business development representative Marcel van Hilten said: “We look forward to expanding our relationship with RNLAF. The success of the total support solution for this specific group of parts and services will strengthen the position of GKN Fokker in the military support market.”

GKN Fokker operates 50 manufacturing locations in 15 countries, developing aerostructures, engine systems and special products.