Geotab wins USAF contract for vehicle fleet management technology

Geotab has secured a sole-source contract from the US Department of the Air Force for vehicle fleet-wide deployment of telematics.

As part of this contract, the company will install its fleet management technology onto the US Air Force’s (USAF) more than 21,000 general-purpose vehicles.

Geotab Federal Government business development manager Dan Zdarko said: “Governments across the globe are turning to telematics for enhanced fleet management.

“With its unwavering commitment to information security, Geotab is trusted by over 2,000 government agencies and departments at all levels to capture, measure and analyse crucial fleet data with unparalleled granularity.

“Winning this sole-source contract from the Department of the Air Force further solidifies Geotab’s ability to collaborate with agencies that operate at the highest levels of national data security and to provide a customised and highly secured telematics solution.”

In February 2019, Geotab received FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library and recently, the company secured FedRAMP authorisation and ISO 27001 certification for its telematics platform.

According to the company, these compliance certifications and authorisations validate the company’s system and organisational processes.

Geotab’s secure and customised fleet management technology includes features such as automated odometer capturing, custom reporting, GHG reduction dashboards, fleet right-sizing reporting, engine diagnostics, as well as predictive analytics.

US Air Force 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron at Langley AFB program management flight chief Tim Patterson said: “It is vitally important that the technology we deploy in our fleets meet the highest standards of data security put forth by the US Government.

“Our objective is to enhance fleet management strategies and reduce the total cost of ownership longer-term across the Department of the Air Force.”