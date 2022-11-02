Garmin’s G3000 chosen for USSOCOM’s Armed Overwatch programme

The G3000 integrated flight deck on Sky Warden aircraft will provide latest CNS/ATM capabilities to the USSOCOM. Credit: © Garmin Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies has selected Garmin International to support its contract with the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) for the Armed Overwatch programme.

Under the new deal, Garmin will provide its G3000 tandem integrated flight deck system for L3Harris’ AT-802U Sky Warden aircraft.

The aircraft was selected by the USSOCOM for its Armed Overwatch programme in August this year.

The Sky Warden contract will see L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor deliver up to 75 units of this fixed-wing aircraft.

L3Harris ISR sector president Luke Savoie said: “Sky Warden features a cutting-edge flight deck and open mission system interfaces to support the integration of future technologies for the Armed Overwatch programme.

“We’ve collaborated with Garmin for years and look forward to continuing our strategic relationship to enhance war fighter’s capabilities.”

The G3000 integrated flight deck will provide the latest communication, navigation, surveillance air traffic management capabilities to the USSOCOM.

Garmin said that the AT-802U Sky Warden platform will be the first forward-deployed combat aircraft to feature Garmin’s G3000 system.

According to Garmin, L3Harris has already installed a variety of communications equipment, weapons systems, military sensors and its mission management system into the G3000’s touchscreen human-machine interface.

Additionally, L3Harris can rapidly integrate new technologies with this G3000 flight deck to ensure the system has all the latest avionic technologies.

The integrated system also includes a traffic collision avoidance system, terrain awareness and warning system and automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast traffic.

Garmin aviation sales and marketing vice-president Carl Wolf said: “Our strategic relationship with L3Harris integrates open system architecture G3000 flight deck as a critical enabler for Sky Warden’s close air support and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) mission.”