GA-ASI collaborates with 114ai to develop multi-domain technologies

Image of GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has partnered with Indian artificial intelligence (AI) company 114ai to develop multi-domain situational awareness technologies for the military domain.

According to GA-ASI, the capabilities demonstrated by the 114ai team can prove to be crucial for military operators.

As part of this collaboration, GA-ASI aims to share its expertise, knowledge and understanding of various complex military systems with the Indian firm 114ai.

General Atomics Global chief executive Dr Vivek Lall said: “General Atomics is pleased to unveil our partnership with 114ai.

“We are looking forward to increased cooperation on NextGen AI technologies that we have been working on with the team at 114ai for the last few months.

“Their technology, track record and tenacity with customers in the US and the UK have stood out.

“We expect many world-leading products coming out of this partnership.”

Another 114ai-developed technology is also being integrated to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) programmes.

114ai is also the only Indian company to secure the US-UK joint space contract last November.

The latest partnership falls under the GA-ASI’s ‘Make in India’ roadmap.

GA-ASI said that the company will continue to engage with other innovative Indian companies to develop next generation technologies for customers across the globe.

Lall added: “General Atomics is committed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ strategy and we’re looking forward to much more cooperation with Indian companies as we move forward.”

The latest announcement comes a day after GA-ASI revealed its strategic partnership with another Indian start-up 3rdiTech.

3rdiTech deals with the development of computer chips, integrated circuits and semiconductor technologies.