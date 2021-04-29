Finland receives final quotations for HX Fighter programme

F-18C Hornet in the Finnish Air Force livery. Credit: D2180s / Wikipedia.

Five fighter jet manufacturers have submitted final quotations for the HX Programme to the Finnish Defence Forces’ Logistics Command.

The responses include information on comprehensive solution and performance package based on each multi-role fighter option.

The tenderers were required to lay out a performance package in their quotations to meet the requirements set within the project’s budget.

The package will also include information on the aircraft, technical systems, training systems, maintenance and test equipment, spare parts, weapons, sensors and other essential support functions.

Each tenderer was allocated a tenderer-specific price ceiling of about €9bn.



The tenders will be assessed based on aircraft military capability, supply, industrial cooperation and costs.

Post the completion of the evaluation in autumn, the Finnish Government will decide on the procurement at the end of this year upon proposal by the Ministry of Defence.

In January, the Logistics Command submitted its Best and Final Offer (BAFO) to Eurofighter for the HX programme.

HX Fighter programme is aimed at replacing the Finland air force’s Hornet fleet.

The aircraft types selected for the programme include the US’ Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin F-35, France’s Dassault Rafale, the British Eurofighter Typhoon and Sweden’s Saab Gripen.

The total programme costs are estimated to be €10bn.

The Finnish Parliament has approved an authorisation order of €9.4bn to acquire multi-role fighter jets.

According to the information provided by the Defence Ministry, the transferable approximate of €579m for five years will guarantee the launch of the system as part of Finland’s defence system.