Lockheed Martin Australia and fabrication experts Varley Group have delivered classified transportable cabins to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) F-35A aircraft.

The next-generation Deployable Duty Facility (DDF) spaces have been built to operate information and communication technology (ICT) systems for the F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF) fleet.

Lockheed Martin Australia chief executive Vince Di Pietro said: “The deployable cabins are an evolutionary development and play a critical role in operating and maintaining Australia’s F-35 fleet whether from their home base or deployed further afield.



“DDF mission system evolution involves the digital development of our deployable facilities and has the ability to accommodate the full operator workforce needed to utilise fully F-35 capability when deployed from home base.”

The first two of fifteen deployable cabins have been handed over to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in support of the country’s JSF programme.

The DDF spaces will be fitted out at the RAAF Air Force Base, Williamtown, and marks a major milestone in the lead-up to the arrival of the service’s first two F-35A combat jets.

Pietro added: “When operating the F-35, off-board information systems are required to operate seamlessly in operational scenarios – these Australian built and designed cabins make this possible.

“The standard ISO-sized cabins meet the highest-level specifications for transport by air, land or sea.”

“The standard ISO-sized cabins meet the highest-level specifications for transport by air, land or sea, security and sustainment, and their digital systems are optimised for ADF operations.

“Lockheed Martin Australia’s integrated engineering process dovetails with the standardised Defence Systems Engineering approach.

“This ensures that all 15 deployable cabins can be positioned to support Australian F-35A software verification and validation activities and provide transportable, secure workspaces for ADF personnel to support operations and maintenance activities.”

The 15.7m-long F-35A is the ADF’s first fifth-generation multi-role, supersonic air combat capability that can travel at a maximum speed of 1,960km/h, a range of 2,200km, and a maximum height of 50,000ft.