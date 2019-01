MacAulay-Brown’s subsidiary Enlighten IT Consulting (EITC) and Business Enabled Acquisition & Technology (BEAT) have secured a contract to deliver cyberspace analytics to the US Air Force (USAF).

The contract involves enabling efficient cyber operations for the defence of critical networks.

Enlighten will deploy big data architecture in the commercial Cloud using its Rapid Analytic Deployment and Management Framework (RADMF).



The big data architecture will gather critical cyber data for airforce operators.

In addition, the contract requires the team to implement data fusion analytics and provide operator training.

The Cyber Situational Awareness Platform (CSAP) and RADMF will assist teams from the 24th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) in their joint hunt for adversaries across services and platforms to increase the effectiveness of US Department of Defense (DoD) Information Network defences.

“The establishment of the platform is expected to provide a greater number of opportunities for reciprocity to help lower the total cost of ownership.”

The US intends to consolidate capabilities across the DoD, and create a unified cyber architecture based on the big data platform.

This will create a common platform for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the US Army, US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), and other federal agencies for analytic and application sharing.

The establishment of the platform is expected to provide a greater number of opportunities for reciprocity to help lower the total cost of ownership.

Enlighten IT Consulting client engagement and federal cyber solutions director John Eubank said: “We’re excited to work with the USAF on operationalising cyberspace analytics to change the defensive paradigm from a reactive indicator of compromise-based approach to a proactive real-time response that’s data-driven.

“The commercial Cloud reduces cost while enabling mission operators and commanders to gain comprehensive situational awareness, of the defensive posture of the network, in order to make informed decisions.”