Embraer’s Portuguese unit to support A-29 Super Tucano

Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano 30 aircraft. Credit: ©Estudio Retrato/BOB_FONSECA/Embraer.

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has selected its Portuguese subsidiary OGMA to support the A-29 Super Tucano for several customers in the region.

It will be the first company in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to provide support and maintenance services.

As soon as the engagement process, which Embraer has already started, is complete, OGMA will also perform future modifications on the A-29 aircraft according to user requirements.

At first, the process will see OGMA receive certification for A-29 maintenance. It will allow the company to generate revenues by catering to the service needs of the existing customers.

This will subsequently create other subsequent opportunities for OGMA to continue strengthening its Portuguese Aeronautical Cluster.

Once initial steps are complete, the company will work to attain the capability of providing A-29 modernisation support for its existing regional customer base.

Initially built for the Brazilian Air Force, the A-29 aircraft is presently in use with the air and armed forces of more than 15 nations, including Nigeria, Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Angola and the EMEA region.

Embraer Defence and Security CEO and president Jackson Schneider said: “Embraer, together with OGMA on the services field, is preparing to respond to the market by executing the modifications and technological evolution that are requested to meet various missions in the most effective way.”

In 2005, OGMA’s 65% capital was privatised by the Portuguese Government while holding back the remaining 35%.

At present, the Portuguese firm is capable only to provide logistical support for the A-29 demonstrator, for which OGMA is the base of operations.

This capability enables OGMA’s technicians to provide mission demonstrations to future customers worldwide.