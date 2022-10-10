Embraer begins semi-wings integration of first Hungarian KC-390 aircraft

Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium aircraft being constructed for Hungary. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer has started the integration of semi-wings onto the fuselage of the first of two KC-390 Millennium aircraft being developed for the Hungarian Defence Forces.

This new advancement in the aircraft’s production process follows the completion of paint work on the two semi-wings in accordance with the Hungary’s requirements.

Once assembling is complete, the first KC-390 aircraft will undergo its maiden flight test, which is expected to start from mid-2023.

Delivery of the first aircraft to the Hungarian forces is slated to take place in the second quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2024.

Besides, Embraer is planning to hand-over the second aircraft to Hungary by the end of 2024, while its production is scheduled to commence this December.

Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Air Force Systems Development Branch and Force Planning Directorate head colonel László Nagy said: “We regularly follow the assembly of first KC-390, and the production of aircraft is significantly ahead of what was stipulated in contract compared to original plans, progressing better than planned.

“We have also established a good relationship with the Brazilian Air Force, which gives us an opportunity for consultations that can be used extremely effectively by our teams in Hungary.”

Embraer is constructing the two aircraft as part of a contract signed with the Hungarian government in 2020.

Acquisition of two KC-390 multi-mission aircraft is expected to boost nation’s capability to perform humanitarian, troop transport, airdrop, paratroopers missions, medical evacuation and other military operations.

The Hungarian KC-390 configuration’s hardware and communications are compatible with Nato standards. It will be the first two aircraft to have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Additionally, the new aircraft can refuel Hungarian JAS 39 Gripen and similar aircraft through its probe and drogue refuelling system.