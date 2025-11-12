Embraer has added drone countering to A-29 Super Tucano’s mission portfolio. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer has revealed that the A-29 Super Tucano is broadening its mission capabilities to include counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operations.

The company stated that the aircraft will use a combination of existing and new technologies to engage and neutralise drones.

These enhancements include dedicated datalinks for obtaining initial target coordinates, an electrooptical/infrared sensor for laser tracking and designation, along with laser-guided rockets and wing-mounted .50 calibre machine guns specifically intended for neutralising UAS targets.

Embraer said that these systems, combined with established features already in operation, form the basis of a new Operational Concept for the aircraft.

This concept enables operators to add counter-drone missions to their existing operational profiles as needed.

Embraer defence and security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We continue to expand the A-29’s capabilities to address the most recent challenges faced by many nations worldwide. The continued challenges in modern warfare and the recent conflicts worldwide have shown the urgent need for solutions to fight drones.

“The A-29 is the ideal tool to counter UAS effectively and at low cost, adding to the aircraft’s already extensive mission set that includes close air support, armed reconnaissance, advanced training, and many others.”

The A-29 Super Tucano is a turboprop aircraft capable of operating from unimproved runways and forward operating bases.

According to Embraer, it has accumulated more than 600,000 flight hours across various deployments.

Its mission profile covers advanced pilot training, close air support, air patrol, air interdiction, joint terminal attack controller training, armed intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, border surveillance, and escort operations.

Embraer claims that the Super Tucano features advanced communications systems and technology for precise target identification within a strong airframe that does not require permanent infrastructure.

The light attack aircraft is currently operated by 22 air forces worldwide.

In July this year, Embraer delivered four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Paraguayan Air Force.

Another three A-29N Super Tucano aircraft intended for the Portuguese Air Force arrived at OGMA, Embraer’s subsidiary in Portugal, in September this year.

