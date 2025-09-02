The A-29 Super Tucano arrived at the Alverca do Ribatejo site in the Lisbon district. Credit: Embraer.

The Portuguese Air Force’s first three A-29N Super Tucano aircraft have arrived at OGMA, a subsidiary of Brazilian manufacturer Embraer in Portugal.

The A-29 Super Tucano is a multi-mission aircraft outfitted with latest generation technologies such as precise targeting identification, weapons system, and an extensive suite for communications, stated Embraer.

The aircraft arrived at the Alverca do Ribatejo site in the Lisbon district and are slated for outfitting with the necessary systems to meet both Nato and Portuguese operational standards.

The units are part of the 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the Portuguese Ministry of National Defense in December 2024 for the Air Force.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior said: “The acquisition of the A-29N Super Tucano reinforces FAP’s confidence in Embraer products. We are sure that these aircraft have contributed even more to the modernisation of the Portuguese fleet and to broader cooperation with the local industry.”

The A-29 Super Tucano features advanced HMI avionics that allow operation from rugged terrain and in remote locations without supporting infrastructure.

In addition, Embraer said that the A-29 Super Tucano requires minimal maintenance while maintaining high reliability, availability, structural integrity, and cost-efficiency over its lifecycle.

The aircraft can undertake a multitude of missions including Advanced pilot training, close air support (CAS), air patrol, air interdiction, joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) training, armed intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), border surveillance, reconnaissance, and air escort duties.

The aircraft is integrated by 22 air forces, collectively amassing more than 600,000 flight hours worldwide.

Embraer selected OGMA as the regional support hub for this aircraft in 2022 and showcased the nato-standard A-29 Super Tucano at LAAD Defence & Security 2023.

The Paraguayan Air Force has recently received its initial set of four A-29 Super Tucanos from Embraer in July of 2025 as part of its efforts to modernise its operational capacity.

