Paraguay is set to acquire a total of six Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft. Credit: Embraer.

The Paraguayan Air Force (FAP) has received the first four A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, which will modernise the service’s operational capabilities.

The handover took place at Silvio Pettirossi Air Force Base, near Asunción, Paraguay.

This delivery is part of the FAP’s six aircraft agreement with Embraer that was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow on 23 July 2024.

The procurement also included mission equipment and an agreement for integrated logistics services.

Paraguayan Air Force commander air general Júlio Fullaondo said: “This addition to our aircraft fleet represents the most important defence acquisition in the last 38 years; the A-29s delivered to Paraguay are the most modern of their kind in the world. It should be emphasised that these actions should not be considered an expense, but an investment to guarantee security, national sovereignty, and sustainable development.”

The A-29 aircraft serves as a ‘versatile’ platform for Air Forces, enabling a range of missions including armed reconnaissance, close air support, light attack, and advanced training from a single airframe.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This enhances the forces’ readiness and operational adaptability, said the company.

The “flexible, combat-proven, and cost-efficient” aircraft has over 290 orders and surpassed 600,000 flight hours recently, including 60,000 hours in combat scenarios.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “The aircraft is a benchmark in the international market due to its versatility, operational flexibility, and agility in various types of missions, including light attack and advanced training, and we are confident that it will meet the current and future needs of the FAP.”

The aircraft has been selected by 22 air forces globally.

In January 2025, Embraer received order of five A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the Uruguayan Air Force.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up