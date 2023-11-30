In a move to enhance the security and operational capabilities of their MRTT A330 refuelling aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Elbit Systems Ltd.
The contract spans five years and involves the installation of Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) and Infrared Missile Warning Systems.
With Elbit Systems’ DIRCM laser protection systems logging hundreds of thousands of flight hours across various platforms, this contract marks a stride in the collaboration between two industry players.
Oren Sabag, general manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW, expressed confidence in the capabilities of the DIRCM Self-Protection Suite. “The decision by Airbus Defense and Space to continue equipping the MRTT A330 aircraft with our advanced defence solutions validate the quality and market-leading technology of our solutions.
Our DIRCM Self Protection Suite will provide the customer with advanced defensive solutions to bolster the security and operational advantage of the platforms and crew.”
As military and defence capabilities evolve, partnerships like these play a role in ensuring nations have access to technologies that can safeguard their interests in an ever-changing global landscape.
Some international DIRCM contracts that Elbit Systems has secured in the past include a contract totalling $136m to provide the DIRCM systems to undisclosed customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The contracts involved equipping fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems.
Elbit Systems has also provided DIRCM systems on the German Air Force’s Airbus A400 and NATO’s Airbus A330 MRTT fleet.
Another international development included Elbit Systems securing a $15m contract from Elettronica to supply its DIRCM system for diverse platforms within the Italian Air Force.