Watchkeeper XR takes first flight in Romania. Credit: Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems has expanded its presence in Europe with the opening of a new uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) facility in Chitila, Romania.

The facility, opened on 27 April 2027, is the company’s seventh production site in the country.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Developed as part of the Watchkeeper XR programme, the facility offers an integrated capability for domestic production, integration, testing and maintenance of advanced UAS platforms.

According to Elbit Systems, the capabilities at the Chitila site incorporate advanced technologies and utilise operational experience from recent global conflicts.

Locally built systems will support the Romanian Armed Forces by providing modern operational capabilities and promoting national self-sufficiency, it said.

The opening ceremony of the new facility was attended by executives from Elbit Systems, Romanian government officials and armed forces representatives.

During this ceremony, Elbit Systems conducted first flight of the Watchkeeper XR UAS in Romanian airspace.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmueli said: “The facility we inaugurate today is the seventh production site Elbit has established in Romania, a clear demonstration of our long-term commitment and confidence in the local ecosystem.”

Speaking about the Watchkeeper XR’s maiden flight in Romania, he stated, “what we deliver is not just a platform, but capability: systems that are reliable, mission-ready, and prepared to operate where and when they are needed.”

Elbit Systems has operated in Romania for over 30 years, currently employing over 1,000 Romanian professionals across its sites.

The company emphasises ongoing investment in local industrial capacities, including technology transfer, manufacturing, and lifecycle support.

In 2023, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MoND) placed its first order with Elbit Systems for three Watchkeeper X tactical unmanned aerial systems, valued at $180m.