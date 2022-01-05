Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 5, 2022

Elbit Systems to deliver additional Hermes 900 UASs to Brazil

The company will also supply spare parts under the follow-on contract.

Hermes 900 UAS
Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 UAS. Credit: Força Aérea Brasileira/ Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems has received a follow-on contract to deliver additional Hermes 900 uncrewed aircraft systems (UASs) to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The contract has a 16-month performance period and has been awarded to the company’s Brazilian subsidiary AEL Sistemas.

Elbit did not disclose the financial details of the contract.

Apart from delivering Hermes 900 UAS systems, the contract will also see Elbit supply spare parts.

For the past ten years, the Brazilian Air Force has been operating a mixed fleet of Elbit’s Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 UASs to execute a wide range of missions.

It includes deforestation monitoring operations and Homeland Security missions in the Amazons.

So far, 12 countries have selected the Hermes 900 UAS.

Elbit Systems Aerospace general manager Yoram Shmuely said: “We are proud to be an integral part of the FAB UAS fleet’s growth roadmap.

“We are pleased by the growing customer base of the Hermes family of UAS users around the globe.”

The Hermes 900 is a tactical medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS principally designed to allow the Israeli Defence Force to perform intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) operations.

In September 2015, Elbit won a contract from an undisclosed Latin American customer to deliver intelligence integrated systems for homeland security applications.

