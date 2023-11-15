C295 AEW&C during Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) military air show. Image courtesy of Ronnie Macdonald.

Dubai Airshow saw the announcement on 15 November 2023, of a major new project for EPI, and EDGE group entity, to manufacture multirole cargo compartment removable tanks (CCRT) for Airbus Defence & Space as part of the C295 project.

The C295 is a versatile tactical transport aircraft produced by Airbus Defence and Space, with variants including the C295 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Aircraft, and the C295 Armed ISR (Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance) Aircraft and the C295W Transport and Surveillance Aircraft.

The CCRT facilitates Ground Refuelling (GR) operations for both land and air vehicles in remote areas, supporting weights of up to 6 tonnes, Extended Range (ER) operations for aircraft, accommodating weights of up to two tonnes, and Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) operations, allowing for weights of up to five tonnes.

The deal is for 150 or more hard and soft metallic parts, with EPI procuring raw materials, and performing machining, sheet metal forming, surface treatment procedures, along with the assembly.

Speaking at the event, Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said that through the contract, EPI will achieve multiple new certifications for the specialised assembly processes, and the program will introduce new capabilities for large, complex assemblies.

The C295 Projects enabled and supported by the Tawazun Council, an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security services of UAE. Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council described the project as a an addition to UAE’s economic diversification strategy. “By supporting the development of a diversified and competitive industrial base, the program is helping to create jobs, attract investment, and boost the country’s GDP.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Mikail Houari, President of Airbus Africa and the Middle East, expressed that the UAE has made significant progress in enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector over the years. Such progress is a component of the nation’s long-term vision to promote local development and strengthen its position on the global industrial map.

Houari said: “Today, we celebrate another milestone in our long-standing partnership with the UAE. This program aims to enhance EPI’s capacity, competitiveness and expertise, which will empower its technical assembly skills and knowledge within the defence and aerospace industries.”