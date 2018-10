Advanced solutions and services provider ECS has been selected as the prime awardee for a new contract to develop and sustain the Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES) for the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Mobility Command (AMC).

GATES is an automated information system designed to track, document, manage and process payment for the global air and surface movement of personnel and cargo across all branches of the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Valued at $51m, the contract has been awarded by the USAF AMC, which serves as a service component command for the DoD’s US Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).



Awarded as a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus contract, the GATES project will continue for a period of five years.

“ECS will be responsible for providing an efficient software development team comprising 75 personnel to the USTRANSCOM headquarters at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.”

Under the deal, ECS will be committed to providing full lifecycle support, including development, operations and maintenance, and modernisation of GATES.

In addition, the company will provide USTRANSCOM with a range of strategic value by leveraging its expertise in Cloud migration and supporting mission-critical projects.

ECS president George Wilson said: “GATES is an essential element of an extraordinarily complex logistical undertaking.

“We are honoured to bring our expertise to USTRANSCOM and the US Air Force, as they serve the global transportation needs of the DoD.”

The USAF AMC is responsible for providing airlift, air refuelling, mobility support and aeromedical evacuation services to all branches of the US military.