Digital Twin Hololab goes live at USAF’s Tyndall AFB

Second Lt Nicholas Cap navigates the digital world of the Installation of the Future at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Credit: US Air Force Photo by Emily Mifsud.

The US Air Force (USAF) has announced that the Digital Twin Hololab has gone live at Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida.

The Hololab displays the AFB in a digital model and will facilitate integrating new planning concepts and technologies.

It will also help the airmen to explore the digital transformation of the base and allow facilities operators to view the real-time condition of AFB assets virtually.

Commenting on the digital twin, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Natural Disaster Recovery Division branch chief Lowell Usrey said: “[It is a] near life-like, virtual representation of the physical world.

“This is the place where Airmen can interact with the model using virtual reality goggles or just a good old-fashioned computer screen.

“It’s more than a display. It is an open canvas that puts the virtual world into the hands of potential users to improve mission effectiveness and collect feedback to help improve the system.”

The model made its debut as part of the larger $4.9bn rebuild schedule.

The Department of the Air Force is implementing several new technologies at the base as part of the Installation of the Future initiative.

The Hololab is at the NDR building.

NDR division chief colonel Travis Leighton said: “We are making the Hololab accessible because we want to spread knowledge of how the Digital Twin will help us with our mission today, as well as spark conversations of how it can help us in the future.”

The construction of a new $32.5m flightline munitions storage area recently began at Tyndall AFB.

Local small business EMR secured the contract for the project that includes the development of eight buildings to support three F-35 fighter squadrons to be deployed at the base in future.