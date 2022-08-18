Denmark’s F-16 aircraft to support Nato Air Policing mission in Iceland

Royal Danish Air Force F-16 fighter jets arrived in Keflavik, Iceland, in mid-August and will safeguard the Nato Airspace in the High North for four weeks. Credit: Royal Danish Air Force/Nato Allied Air Command.

The Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) has deployed its F-16 fighter jets to support the Nato’s Air Policing mission in Iceland.

The RDAF will perform the exercises together with the Icelandic Coast Guard (ICG) from Keflavik Air Base (AB).

The deployed F-16 aircraft have already started flying the Air Policing sorties from 17 August.

The mission will be controlled by Nato’s Control and Reporting Centre (CRC) in Keflavik and Nato’s northern Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) in Uedem, Germany.

This is the fifth deployment of RDAF’s fighter jets. It marks the sustainability and continuity of Denmark in supporting allied mission in Iceland.

German Air Force CAOC certification team lead colonel Wilhelm May said: “For the third time in 2022, CAOC team has conducted certification of Nato fighters to conduct Air Policing in High North above Iceland.

“The RDAF F-16 detachment have demonstrated again that they master tactics, techniques and procedures to safeguard the skies.

“They are now on standby until mid-September and work with strategically important Nato ally.

“Firmly tied into the enduring and proven integrated air and missile defence architecture, the RDAF together with ICG showcase deterrence and defence of alliance.”

The CAOC can also deploy allied aircraft that are kept ready for flying the Air Policing sorties.

According to Nato Allied Air Command (AAC), the alliance and Icelandic authorities have also agreed that maintaining appropriate arrangements and a periodic presence of fighter jets at Keflavik AB is crucial for the safety and security of Icelandic airspace.

The objective of peacetime mission is to regularly conduct flying training and exercises.

It will support the allied nations to meet Iceland’s requirements to stay prepared, monitor and handle its airspace in peacetime.