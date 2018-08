South Australian company Dedicated Systems has been selected by BAE Systems to deliver customised software that would help upgrade the ability of the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Jindalee Operational Radar Network (JORN).

The customised software will be integrated across the network by BAE Systems Australia in order to safeguard the northern borders of the country.

The new software will help increase the area covered by the radar network in addition to the amount of data collected for the RAAF.



The JORN upgrade will involve the planned migration of the radar network to a modular and scalable framework of open system architecture, which will help improve the reliability and performance of the system.

This will help deliver quicker and easier system maintenance and upgrades, enabling the radar to be easily integrated with other software.

BAE Systems chief executive Gabby Costigan said: “The application of rapidly developing technology will help ensure Australia maintains a capability edge and superior situational awareness to ensure our northern approaches are secure.”

Through Dedicated Systems, software connectivity firm RTI is expected to offer the ‘Connext DDS’ product as the framework for the software upgrade.

The customised software is due to be installed at the three radar sites in Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia over a period of five years in order to improve real-time data distribution.

BAE Systems, Dedicated Systems and RTI have joined forces to establish HF technology exports opportunities as part of the collaboration among the three companies.

JORN provides long-range, persistent wide area surveillance of aircraft and vessels across the northern maritime approaches of Australia.