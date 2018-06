The Boeing Company has secured a $1.349bn contract modification for the F-15 combined APG-63 Version 3 radar improvement programme.

Boeing will install 46 Group A kits in the F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft with the work set to be carried out in St Louis, Missouri, US, until June 2021.

The contract modification has been awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Fighter / Bomber Directorate, F-15 Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB).



Swedish defence and security firm Saab has received a SEK345m ($39.10m) order to provide additional functionality to GlobalEye advanced airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) system to support the UAE Armed Forces.

The GlobalEye solution is equipped with advanced sensors such as Erieye ER extended range radar to offer air, maritime and ground surveillance.

The GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft made its first flight in March 2018.

Marvin Engineering has been contracted by the AFLCMC, Robins Air Force Base (Robins AFB), to provide guided missile launchers and sub-assembly components.

The $126.56m contract includes the supply of 1,450 LAU-129/128 aircraft missile rail launchers and 925 sub-assembly components.

Launchers and components will be used for the US Air Force’s F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft, US Navy’s F-18 jets, as well as for the AIM-120 missile systems.

Contractual work is expected to be completed by May 2023.

Textron Aviation Defense has secured a $124.92m contract to deliver four T-6C military training aircraft to the Argentina Air Force.

Maintenance, pilot training, and interim contractor support are also included with the order.

The contract is a modification to a previous contract awarded by the US AFLCMC, WPAFB.

T-6C aircraft will help improve the Argentina Air Force’s surveillance and border security missions.

Contractual work is scheduled for completion in November 2018.

The Boeing Company has received a $179m contract to provide H12K system configuration kit for the Kuwait Air Force’s F/A-18E/F fighter aircraft.

Awarded by the US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, the contract also covers software development, integration, modification, testing and support for Kuwait.

Contractual work will be performed at Boeing’s facility in St Louis, Missouri, until September 2022.