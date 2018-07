Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has selected Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to boost the development of the Turkish Air Force’s TF-X air superiority fighter aircraft.

The selection of Dassault’s system follows TAI’s comprehensive evaluation of the available solutions in the market.

TAI president / chief executive officer Temel Kotil said: “Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its integrated applications convinced us of the need for taking a next step.



“Our company will gain extensive capabilities for aviation design, development and production, and be able to demonstrate its determination to accomplish large projects.”

“Designed to replace the aging F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fleet used by the Turkish Air Force, the TF-X is a fifth-generation fighter jet that is planned to be kept operational until the 2070s.”

The company will use the ‘Winning Programme’, ‘Co-Design to Target’, ‘Test to Perform’, ‘Ready for Rate’ and ‘Build to Operate’ industry solutions based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to build its latest and advanced multirole aircraft.

Dassault Systèmes aerospace and defence industry vice-president David Ziegler said: “Aircraft development, considered one of the most technologically advanced projects in any industry, is growing more complex.

“As companies integrate sophisticated systems and technologies, they seek new ways to conceptualise, design, manufacture, test, certify and sustain products while collaborating across functions and geographies.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides them with the digital capabilities to accelerate such programmes by up to 50%. Turkish Aerospace can, therefore, improve decision-making, reduce risks, and transform its end-to-end development.”

Designed to replace the aging F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fleet used by the Turkish Air Force, the TF-X is a fifth-generation fighter jet that is planned to be kept operational until the 2070s. It will be interoperable with other Turkish aircraft such as the F-35As.

The 60ft-long fighter aircraft can travel at a speed of 2 Mach flying at a maximum height of 55,000ft.