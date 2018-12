Denmark’s Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) has awarded a contract to Safran Helicopter Engines to support the Royal Danish Air Force’s (RDAF) fleet of AS550C2 Fennec helicopters.

Under the contract, the company will provide support services to Arriel 1D1 engines that power 11 Aerospatiale Eurocopter-manufactured AS550C2 Fennec single-engine helicopters.

Safran Helicopter Engines support and services executive vice-president Olivier Le Merrer said: “This contract marks a major new milestone in our partnership with DALO and the RDAF. We will deliver world-class services to guarantee the availability of their engines, thus demonstrating that the GSP model is particularly well-suited to supporting the engine fleets of modern armed forces.”



Arriel 1D1 engine support will be covered under the global support package (GSP) contract, and the company will deliver services until the AS550C2 Fennec fleet retires in the mid-2030s.

The seven-year GSP contract was signed in 2016 to fulfil the RDAF’s engine availability requirement during military operations, both at home or while on international deployment.

It included support for 14 RTM 322 turboshaft engines that power the RDAF’s AgustaWestland-built EH101 Merlin aircraft.

Since July 2016, Safran GSP has supported a total of 75 engines. The GSP is part of Safran’s range of EngineLife Services solutions for helicopter engine operators.

Safran Helicopter Engines Germany manages the GSP, which commits to offer serviceable engine availability and guarantees a fixed price per engine flying hour, as well as a technical partnership with the original equipment manufacturer.

DALO Air Force Systems Director captain (Navy) Kim Bo Meier said: “DALO looks forward to this agreement ensuring sufficient engines to support operational tasks during the period. The contract reaffirms the excellent working relationship that exists between the parties.”

Currently, Safran Helicopter Engines Germany supports more than 280 operators across Europe and Central Asia.