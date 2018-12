The Armed Forces of the Czech Republic has placed an order with Saab for the delivery of RBS 70 NG air defence system.

Valued at Skr365m ($40.27m), the contract includes the supply of test equipment and training and integration of the latest generation of the RBS 70 man-portable air defence system with Czech Air Defence.

The company noted that the Nato country is already using RBS 70, which is the preceding version of the latest system.



Saab business area Dynamics Head Görgen Johansson said: “We are happy to provide the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic with Saab’s newest short-range air defence system; RBS 70 NG.

“The fact that a Nato country decides to invest in Saab’s RBS 70 NG system is the best possible assessment it can get and proof that Saab is a leading provider of air defence solutions.”

“Saab’s RBS 70 NG features capabilities such as automatic tracking, extensive operator aids, missile self-destruct, hit-point selection, identify friend or foe and optical target tracking.”

Czech Armed Forces 25th Air Defence Regiment commander Ján Sedliačik added: “The RBS 70 is the backbone to provide surface based air defence in Nato’s Multinational Task Force and from 2019 a part of the very high readiness joint task force (VJTF).

“The completely new RBS 70 NG entails crucial system developments, which significantly will add to our current capabilities for threats against the Czech Republic and Nato’s sovereignty.”

Deliveries under the contract will commence in 2020 and continue until 2021.

Saab’s RBS 70 NG features capabilities such as automatic tracking, extensive operator aids, missile self-destruct, hit-point selection, identify friend or foe and optical target tracking.

These capabilities enhance the system’s ability to engage the intended target accurately and increase operator safety by eliminating the risk of friendly fire.