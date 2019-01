Cubic is nearing the completion of the renovation and upgrade of its manufacturing facility in San Diego, US.

Updates to the facility are expected to support the production and testing of components for pods, ground subsystems and secure components for its live, virtual and constructive (LVC) air combat training systems.

Recently, Cubic Global Defense completed the Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD).



Cubic Global Defense president Mike Knowles said: “Cubic’s Air Ranges team has worked very hard to develop LVC-enabling technologies to successfully demonstrate the efficacy of blending virtual and constructive entities into live aircraft cockpits.

“We are thrilled with the latest enhancements to our manufacturing facility and look forward to strengthening and increasing the production of our new secure LVC pods here in San Diego.”

“During the last decade, Cubic has supplied more than 2,000 combat training system pods to 17 countries and 30 training ranges.”

The company invented the air combat manoeuvring instrumentation (ACMI) in 1973 and has since then delivered more than 5,000 pods for 40 different aircraft at 80 locations across the world.

The firm also has a KITS ACMI pod production line. To date, 640 KITS pods, along with 50 ground stations and sustainment, have been delivered to the US Air Force, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Thailand.

At present, Cubic operates three manufacturing centres located in the US and Mexico. The centres contain supply chains that specialise in various components of the company’s ACMI pods and LVC system.

The company has renovated facilities at its San Diego headquarters to provide secure production and will operate the headquarters as the main manufacturing hub for its LVC air combat systems.