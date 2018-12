Lockheed Martin has awarded a master requirements contract (MRC) to CPI Aerostructures to produce lock assemblies for the F-35A conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) variant.

As per the terms of the multi-year MRC, CPI Aero will deliver a total of four different lock assemblies for the arresting gear door on the aircraft.

CPI Aero president and CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “This is a critical win for CPI Aero as it secures our presence on the F-35, the world’s premier fifth-generation fighter, as the programme ramps up to full production.



“We look forward to continuing our work on the F-35 and delivering on the high-quality work to which Lockheed Martin has become accustomed.”

In 2015, Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics division awarded a contract to CPI Aero to provide lock assemblies for the aircraft.

Under the contract, the company completed delivery of the first batch of lock assemblies to Lockheed Martin in May 2017.

In addition, the company is responsible for the development of functional acceptance test procedures and design of specialised testing equipment for the lock assemblies’ validation.

Built by prime contractor Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole fighter jet. Principal partners are Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems and Pratt & Whitney.

The aircraft is available in three variants, including F-35B short take-off / vertical landing(STOVL), F-35C carrier, and F-35A commercial take-off and landing (CTOL).

These will be in service with the US Air Force, US Navy, US Marine Corps, and at least ten other countries. They will be deployed to conduct ground attack, aerial reconnaissance and air defence missions.