Collins Aerospace to upgrade Indonesia’s C-130 aircraft to Flight2 system

Indonesian Air Force (A-1337) Lockheed C-130H Hercules at Wagga Wagga Airport, New South Wales, Australia. Credit: Bidgee/commons.wikimedia.org.

Collins Aerospace has signed an agreement with PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) to support the upgrade of the Indonesian Air Force’s C-130 military transport aircraft fleet.

The effort is being executed as part of the Indonesian Air Force’s Phase 2 rollout plan.

The agreement requires Collins to upgrade a total of 11 C-130 Hercules aircraft to the new Flight2 aftermarket avionics system.

The Flight2 is a cost-effective and lowest-risk communications, navigation and surveillance systems for air traffic management (CNS/ATM) upgrade solution.

Collins Aerospace Military Avionics & Helicopters global business development, director Martin Hoare said: “Modernising to the Flight2 system provides the Indonesian Air Force with a suite of CNS equipment that seamlessly integrates new-generation avionics with legacy sensors, radios, autopilot and aircraft systems that will increase operational and mission efficiency.

“Included in the avionics upgrade is a full glass cockpit with new primary flight displays that provides commonality to many other C-130 users as well as commercial aircraft.”

Collins’ solution will feature advanced displays, computer-based air release point precision airdrop software and an integrated military flight management system.

It will follow the most recent International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

Once the new Flight2 system is installed, the old analogue system will be transformed into a modern digital glass cockpit.

The company will use its Flight2 Mobility Mission Application (MMA) to execute the upgrade. The MMA allows customers to choose and customise different off-the-shelf capabilities according to their specific mission needs.

PTDI president director Gita Amperiawan said: “This collaboration shows PTDI’s readiness to implement the work of the Indonesian Air Force’s C-130 modernisation programme, especially in the avionics upgrade.”