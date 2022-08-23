Collins Aerospace completes first test of Fast-Jet reconnaissance pod

The test validated the system’s capabilities to perform airborne reconnaissance missions in contested environments. Credit: © Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has completed the maiden flight test of its next-generation Fast-Jet reconnaissance pod on an F-16 fighter aircraft.

The flight test of the pod, called the MS-110 multispectral airborne reconnaissance system, was conducted for an undisclosed international customer.

The test validated the aircraft’s integration and flightworthiness, as well as the full-system performance while confining to the requirements of tactical jet flight envelopes.

The MS-110 system provides a longer range and wider area of surveillance in contested environments or during peacetime scenarios against near-peer threats.

It further enhances the airborne reconnaissance mission capabilities of an aircraft.

Collins Aerospace’s reconnaissance system offers advanced imagery and multispectral capabilities, as well as detects targets in poor atmospheric conditions.

It can also be rapidly disseminated using high-bandwidth data link and the company’s ground intelligence-sharing architecture.

Collins Aerospace Airborne ISR Solutions director and general manager Lora Magliocco said: “Accurate and reliable intelligence that can be shared at a national and coalition level is critical to mission success in the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) battlespace.

“Successfully completing this trial demonstrates the readiness of the MS-110 systems to support customers around the globe.”

The sensor system has evolved from Collins’ highly successful DB-110 system and uses multi-spectral imaging expertise from SYERS-2C equipped on the U-2 high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.

According to Collins Aerospace, this system has been fielded and is operational on various tactical fast jet aircraft, including the F-16 and F-15 fighter jets.

Furthermore, the MS-110 system is also compatible with medium-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9 Reaper UAV.

Last year, Collins Aerospace secured an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract from the US Air Force to provide its Fast-Jet reconnaissance pod.