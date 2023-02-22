Officials of Collins Aerospace and SRB Aerial Systems during the MoU signing event at ICEX 2023. Credit: © Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia-based company SRB Aerial Systems for jointly developing uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and robotics.

The two companies will work together to support the research, development and execution of various UAS and robotic technologies for Saudi Arabia’s defence forces.

Under this MoU, US-based firm Collins Aerospace will provide its existing experience in UAS manufacturing and integration to SRB Aerial Systems.

Leveraging Collins’ experience, SRB Aerial Systems will combine its mission systems hardware and software, as well as its radio communication, imaging and sensor manufacturing expertise for the final development of UAS sovereign capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

SRB Aerial Systems CEO major general (retired) Ahmed Al-Jehani said: “Together, SRB Aerial Systems and Collins Aerospace will develop the framework to support research and development of strategic UAS and robotic technologies for the Saudi forces as we ambition to grow our offering with UAS weapons and urban air mobility solutions.”

According to Collins Aerospace, the company will now work with SRB to develop a UAS platform to conduct the maiden flight test by the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

It also includes associated engineering and product integration work.

SRB Aerial Systems specialises mainly in the production of tactical UAS and loitering munitions, as well as other aerial solutions for industrial logistics and transportation.

The company aims to provide 100% locally owned and developed UAS.

Collins Aerospace customer and account management president Colin Mahoney said: “This partnership is a key step in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to bring locally owned and manufactured products to KSA.

“Collins’ products will be included on locally produced UAS, expanding our shared market and supporting missions of today and the future.”