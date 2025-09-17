Canadian F-18s execute formation flight during Cobra Warrior 25-2 exercise. Credit: Royal Air Force.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) is hosting Cobra Warrior 25-2, a multinational training event at RAF Waddington in the UK.

The exercise, which runs until 3 October 2025, has convened allied forces from Canada, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the US.

Cobra Warrior 25-2 aims to enhance the joint mission planning capabilities, integration, and tactical proficiency of all participating aircrew and support teams within a Composite Air Operation (COMAO) setting.

The exercise offers a safe environment for training that allows all Force Elements (FEs) to refine their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) through complex scenarios against a sophisticated adversary.

A diverse array of assets is engaged in this iteration of Cobra Warrior, including allied fighters, transport aircraft, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, and the US B-52 Stratofortress.

Royal Air Force Group Captain Ray Morley said: “Cobra Warrior is one of our Combat Air Collective Training events where we practice in the Joint space and alongside our allied partners, in defeating peer threats within a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment, at a time and place of our choosing.”

Since its inception in 2019, the UK has hosted the Cobra Warrior exercise biannually.

The exercise focuses on operational and tactical training within high-end spectrum warfighting in environments that are contested and limited in terms of operational capacity.

Cobra Warrior 25-2 is set to provide participating aircrew and support elements with rigorous training in joint mission planning, integration, and tactical skills.

This ensures preparedness to achieve specific military objectives within a designated area and timeframe.

Additionally, the exercise serves as the culminating event for multiple UK Qualified Weapons Instructor courses.

