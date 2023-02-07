The RAAF’s EA-18G Growler from No. 6 Squadron conducts air-to-air formation flying off the coast of South East Queensland. Credit: CPL Jesse Kane/© Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence.

The Australian Government has awarded a new contract to CEA Technologies to upgrade the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.

Valued at approximately $192.12m (A$277m), the contract has been awarded as part of the Australian Department of Defence’s (DoD) Project AIR 5349 Phase 6 – Advanced Growler.

The project aims to enhance the capabilities of Australia’s electronic warfare fleet while ensuring that the RAAF’s Growlers are fully capable to operate with the US Navy EA-18G platform.

The latest award marks the first contract awarded under Phase 6 of this programme, which has an estimated budget of more than $1.387bn (A$2bn).

As part of the contract, the Australian defence contractor will provide a wide range of new fixed and portable emitters to various support training activities of the RAAF fleet with joint forces.

CEA Technologies will also upgrade the EA-18G Growler’s sensors and its anti-radiation missile war stock.

The aircraft will also receive new longer-range and more advanced anti-radiation missiles.

Work further includes the development of a next-generation jammer weapon system in close coordination with the US Navy.

The new jammer will gradually replace the existing ALQ-99 tactical jamming system.

Australian Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said: “The Albanese Government is working closely with defence industry partners and Australian companies will be involved as much as possible throughout the life of this project.

“We are delivering leading-edge technology the RAAF needs to face an increasingly complex and uncertain strategic environment.”

Furthermore, this new investment will support the upliftment of the associated electronic warfare training ranges across the RAAF, as well as provide facility upgrades at RAAF Base Amberley, Brisbane, and Delamere Air Training Area near Katherine, Northern Territory.