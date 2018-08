The Canadian Armed Forces is set to deploy assets to participate and support Nato’s enhanced air policing mission in Romania for the fourth time.

The Nato mission will be conducted between September and December. It will involve the deployment of approximately 135 Canadian Armed Forces personnel and five CF-18 Hornet fighter jets to Constanta, Romania.

Canada’s air policing mission is part of the country’s contribution to the assurance and deterrence measures adopted by the Alliance in Central and Eastern Europe in 2014.



The measures highlight the collective resolve of the allied nations and the defensive nature of Nato, and help deter the threat of potential attacks against the allies.

“The Nato assurance measures air task force was first deployed by the Canadian Armed Forces at the Romanian Air Force 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii from April to August 2014.”

Canadian Detachment Romania commander lieutenant colonel Timothy Woods said: “Our highly trained airmen and airwomen are committed to support Nato in safeguarding Allied airspace.

“Preserving the integrity of Nato airspace is a collective task, and we are dedicated to contribute in keeping the Romanian skies safe and secure.”

During deployment, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 Hornets will fly and train alongside the Romanian Air Force’s air policing aircraft.

Participation from other allies under Nato enhanced air policing missions shows allied solidarity with Nato member Romania.

During the mission, CF-18 Hornet fighter aircraft crews shared best practices with their Romanian counterparts, providing enhanced interoperability when securing the alliance’s airspace.

The other two deployments were carried out in 2016 and 2017 when the Canadian Air Force deployed its aircraft to Mihail Kogalniceanu at the Black Sea Coast.