Canadian air combat training provider Top Aces has achieved a milestone of 75,000 hours of operational air combat training during a deployment to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The company’s Alpha Jet aircraft supported Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Exercise Puma Strike.

During the exercise, the aircraft provided both Red Air and electronic attack training for Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake 410 Fighter Squadron operational training unit and 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron.



The RCAF units, including CF-18s and KC-130s, supported by RCAF Air Weapons Controllers took part in the exercise.

Top Aces president and CEO Paul Bouchard said: “Thanks to the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team, we have just established a world record in the number of hours flown by an adversary air provider.

“Reaching 75,000 hours is unparalleled in our industry worldwide. We are very proud of this milestone and of our industry-leading safety record and airworthiness standards. We are ready to deliver the next generation of highly representative adversary air to all our customers worldwide.”

Other recent deployments include RCAF 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron Exercise TIPIC STRIKE, which involved Top Aces teams flying training exercises with the USAF 8th, 311th and 314th Fighter Squadron F-16 Replacement Training Units (RTU).

Furthermore, Top Aces sent its aircraft for combined close air support operations with CF-18, Alpha Jet and MQ-9 Reaper aircraft that included inert weapon deliveries.

The company is planning to introduce advanced aggressor training using the supersonic F-16 Fighting Falcon equipped with advanced radar, electronic attack (EA) and on-board systems.

The new milestone comes after the firm reached 70,000 hours of air combat training in April.