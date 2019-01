The Canadian Air Task Force (ATF) has concluded its four-month deployment in Romania in support of Nato’s enhanced air policing mission.

ATF-Romania is part of Operation Reassurance, the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) mission supporting Nato’s deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe.

It comprised approximately 135 CAF personnel and five CF-18 Hornets, with members mainly drawn from 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron, supported by personnel from 2 Air Expeditionary Wing and 3 Wing Bagotville.



Canadian Joint Operations Command commander lieutenant-general Michael Rouleau said: “The Canadian Armed Forces has been actively participating alongside our Nato Allies in measures to maintain security and stability in Central and Eastern Europe.

“As a member of Nato, Canada contributes in keeping the alliance’s airspace safe and secure, and once again fulfilled its commitment to the Nato air policing mission through the hard work of ATF Romania members.”

The ATF also participated in regular training with their Romanian counterparts. The training exercise included flight operations, medical support, flight safety, aircraft maintenance, command and control, and military policing.

“As part of Operation Reassurance, the CAF provides military capabilities for training, exercises, demonstrations of collective resolve and assigned Nato tasks.”

ATF-Romania commander lieutenant-colonel Tim Woods said: “The region around the Black Sea is very active for air defence, and our air task force was proud to assist the Romanian Air Force and Nato with air policing in this busy region.

“We were able to share some best practices with our Romanian allies and to train for potential future operations together.”

This is the third time Canada’s ATF has been deployed to Romania as part of Operation Reassurance.

The previous two deployments took place in 2014 to the Romanian Air Force 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii, and in 2017 to Constanta.

Nato’s enhanced air policing is a peacetime mission aimed at protecting the alliance’s airspace.

The collective task involves round the clock presence of fighter aircraft and crews, which are ready to respond to airspace violations in the region.