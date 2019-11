CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc (MSI) has secured a seat on the US Department of Defense indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide advisory and assistance services.

The company was chosen along with two other firms for the advisory and assistance services IDIQ.

The selected companies will be able to compete for task orders under the contract. The IDIQ contract has a potential value of $95m over a period of seven years.

Under the contract, CAE will provide technical and analytical services to support the US Air Force in management, policy development, administration, systems operation, and decision-making.

CAE USA president and general manager Ray Duquette said: “We are proud to be selected as one of only four successful offerors to support advisory and assistance services.



“We have built a reputation for delivering high-quality training and operational support services to help ensure the readiness of US defence forces, and we look forward to continuing to do so on this programme.”

The company will perform the work under the contract at Headquarters US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and USAFE bases globally.

The services will also support US Africa Command, US European Command, and US Army in Europe. The contract is expected to last until 12 September 2026.

The contract provides $2,500 to each firm at the time of the award. The other two companies selected for the IDIQ contract include ITility and ValidaTek.