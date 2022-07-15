CAE delivers first SkyGuardian mission trainer to GA-ASI’s FTTC

The new simulator from CAE will increase GA-ASI's customer flight training capacity. Credit: © General Atomics.

CAE has delivered the first MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system’s (RPAS) mission trainer to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI).

The mission trainer has been delivered to GA-ASI’s Flight Test and Training Center (FTTC) in Grand Forks, North Dakota, US.

CAE is GA-ASI’s long-time training and simulation partner for the design and development of the SkyGuardian mission trainer.

The new trainer system provides realistic synthetic mission training to both pilot and sensor operator aircrews on the GA-ASI SkyGuardian RPAS.

This mission trainer will be used to train the crew of the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) next-generation Protector RPAS, which is the RAF’s version of MQ-9B.

GA-ASI FTTC director Dean Gorder said: “We’re thrilled to get a new mission trainer in place at FTTC to support our customers’ training needs.

“In addition to our customers, we’ll also use a simulator to train operators for GA-ASI and affiliate companies.”

The introduction of the simulator will increase the FTTC’s capacity and reduce training costs for both internal and external customers.

This mission trainer features CAE’s open geospatial consortium common database architecture, high-fidelity sensor simulation, and fully interactive tactical environment to provide interoperable and networked training capabilities.

Together, these features will allow GA-ASI to update its curricula and training through advanced simulation while reducing potential weather and airspace impacts.

CAE Defense & Security Mission Systems vice-president Lenny Genna said: “This Mission Trainer allows operators to maintain mission systems proficiency in a realistic and secure environment.”