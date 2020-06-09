Buchanan & Edwards has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) Office of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) to provide public sector data governance training and certification services.

Buchanan & Edwards’ wholly owned subsidiary R2C has partnered with the Institute for the Certification of Computing Professionals (ICCP) to provide the training and certification to USAF data stewards across the country.

The training certification has been tailored according to the needs of public sector organisations.

Buchanan & Edwards CEO Eric Olson said: “It is an honour to be able to support the USAF with training that will further enhance its ability to treat its data as the critical organisational asset it is.

“We are looking forward to a long-term relationship that will benefit the USAF CDO, her dedicated staff, and all of the USAF.”



The training is aimed at preparing the entire cadre of USAF data stewards for the ICCP Public Sector Data Governance Professional certification.

The initiative will demonstrate a consistent standard of knowledge, skills and abilities for USAF data professionals.

Buchanan & Edwards Data Governance Lead Kathy Rondon said: “Through this ambitious training and certification effort, USAF CDO Eileen Vidrine is advancing the data governance maturity of her organisation in a deliberate manner.

“We are excited to be part of her efforts to accelerate her data governance programme.”

