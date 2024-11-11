Brazil is set to extend its contract for the purchase of Jas 39 Gripen fighter aircraft from Sweden while the latter is preparing to enter discussions with Brazil regarding the acquisition of Embraer C-390 transport aircraft.
On 9 November, a letter of intent (LOI) was signed by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson and Brazilian Defence Minister José Múcio, formalising the intention to expand their defence collaboration.
The LoI outlines the shared goals of deepening collaboration in military equipment and advancing joint efforts in defence-related technologies.
The two countries already maintain a strategic defence partnership, and this new agreement aims to further strengthen their cooperation in the aerospace sector.
The C-390 Millennium is a new-generation military multi-mission transport aircraft that is fully military-certified, combining efforts from both civil and military airworthiness authorities.
It is capable of carrying heavy combat vehicles weighing up to 26 tonnes.
It features an unobstructed, continuous-width cargo compartment with a volume of 169m³, optimised to accommodate various combinations of vehicles, cargo on pallets, troops, medical patients, and auxiliary fuel tanks, among other items.
Embraer is prepared to support the Swedish Armed Forces in meeting the requirements of their acquisition process.
This deal is expected to enhance interoperability with allied forces while benefiting from synergies in Europe regarding training facilities, support and logistics.
Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior said: “The aircraft is being recognised, gradually, by the most advanced Air Forces in the world such as the Swedish Air Force.
“This selection encourages us to offer our customers the aircraft they need to perform their most demanding missions with unparalleled versatility, reliability, and performance.”
The purchase marks the first procurement of the C-390 in Northern Europe by a Nato member country.
Sweden becomes the sixth European nation to select the C-390, joining Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, and Portugal.
The C-390 was also ordered by Brazil in September and, in 2022, Embraer signed memorandums of understandings with three South Korean aerospace industry partners to support the supply of equipment for C-390 Millennium aircraft.
Meanwhile, Brazil signed a contract with Saab in 2014 to purchase 36 Jas 39 Gripen aircraft, of which eight have so far been delivered to the country.
Saab and Embraer have initiated joint production of the Jas 39 Gripen aircraft in Brazil.
The South American country has now announced plans to increase its current contract for the Jas 39 Gripen aircraft by 25%.