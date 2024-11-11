The C-390 Millennium is a new-generation military multi-mission transport aircraft. Credit: Akshay Daniel / commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

Brazil is set to extend its contract for the purchase of Jas 39 Gripen fighter aircraft from Sweden while the latter is preparing to enter discussions with Brazil regarding the acquisition of Embraer C-390 transport aircraft.

On 9 November, a letter of intent (LOI) was signed by Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson and Brazilian Defence Minister José Múcio, formalising the intention to expand their defence collaboration.

The LoI outlines the shared goals of deepening collaboration in military equipment and advancing joint efforts in defence-related technologies.

The two countries already maintain a strategic defence partnership, and this new agreement aims to further strengthen their cooperation in the aerospace sector.

The C-390 Millennium is a new-generation military multi-mission transport aircraft that is fully military-certified, combining efforts from both civil and military airworthiness authorities.

It is capable of carrying heavy combat vehicles weighing up to 26 tonnes.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

It features an unobstructed, continuous-width cargo compartment with a volume of 169m³, optimised to accommodate various combinations of vehicles, cargo on pallets, troops, medical patients, and auxiliary fuel tanks, among other items.

Embraer is prepared to support the Swedish Armed Forces in meeting the requirements of their acquisition process.

This deal is expected to enhance interoperability with allied forces while benefiting from synergies in Europe regarding training facilities, support and logistics.

Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior said: “The aircraft is being recognised, gradually, by the most advanced Air Forces in the world such as the Swedish Air Force.

“This selection encourages us to offer our customers the aircraft they need to perform their most demanding missions with unparalleled versatility, reliability, and performance.”

The purchase marks the first procurement of the C-390 in Northern Europe by a Nato member country.

Sweden becomes the sixth European nation to select the C-390, joining Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Netherlands, and Portugal.

The C-390 was also ordered by Brazil in September and, in 2022, Embraer signed memorandums of understandings with three South Korean aerospace industry partners to support the supply of equipment for C-390 Millennium aircraft.

Meanwhile, Brazil signed a contract with Saab in 2014 to purchase 36 Jas 39 Gripen aircraft, of which eight have so far been delivered to the country.

Saab and Embraer have initiated joint production of the Jas 39 Gripen aircraft in Brazil.

The South American country has now announced plans to increase its current contract for the Jas 39 Gripen aircraft by 25%.