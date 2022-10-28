Embraer signs MoUs with South Korean companies for C-390 aircraft

Embraer’s C-390 Millennium aerial refuelling aircraft. Credit: Embraer.

Embraer has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with three South Korean aerospace industry partners to support the future supply of equipment for C-390 Millennium aircraft.

The three industry partners include Aerospace Technology of Global (ASTG), EM Korea (EMK) and Kencoa Aerospace.

The latest signing comes in support of Embraer’s bid for South Korea’s Large Transport Aircraft (LTA) II programme.

The programme is being managed by the South Korean Government’s procurement unit Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Embraer has offered its C-390 Millennium aircraft and the potential supply of locally manufactured aircraft parts will further contribute to the offset requirements of the LTA II programme.

The deal will further strengthen the partnership and create a long-term business relationship between Embraer and associated South Korean aerospace industry partners.

Apart from the LTA II programme, Embraer said that the local supply and capability will support the company’s future development plans for the existing platforms, including aircraft, vehicles and systems.

Embraer Defense & Security CEO and president Jackson Schneider said: “Embraer is very confident in mutual benefits to be gained from this collaboration, thus creating a sustainable and growing relationship between Embraer and the partners in South Korea.

“By offering more than 50 years of experience in aviation, technology and innovation, Embraer is looking to establish meaningful partnerships in South Korea to create new businesses and solutions.”

Embraer’s C-390 Millennium is the aerial refuelling configuration of KC-390 military transport aircraft.

The C-390 configuration aircraft has recently completed flight tests of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System.

The KC-30 aircraft is currently in service with the Brazilian Air Force while the Hungarian Defense Forces and the Portuguese Armed Forces will start using KC-390 by 2024 and 2023, respectively.